Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 37.1 percent in January-August 2021, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on September 6.

The minister stated that the volume of non-oil exports in the first eight months of 2021 amounted to over $1.58 billion.

Moreover, Jabbarov noted that the country's non-oil exports are predicted to exceed $2 billion by the end of 2021.

Earlier, the minister stated that a rise in the non-oil products export is an indicator of the Azerbaijani economy's sustainability, even during the pandemic.

Additionally, the minister earlier announced that Azerbaijan’s business environment was entering a recovery period after the coronavirus pandemic. He stressed that the country’s business environment will be further improved. He stated that the measures would be taken to achieve SMEs ' significant share in GDP, promote their participation in public procurement and boost business transparency.

The task is set of sustainable diversification of the economy, and in this regard, it’s planned to develop a concept that will contribute to the growth of non-oil exports. The volume of export of non-oil goods is planned to double by 2025.

