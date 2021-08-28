By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Aug. 16
1.7
Aug. 23
1.7
Aug. 17
1.7
Aug. 24
1.7
Aug. 18
1.7
Aug. 25
1.7
Aug. 19
1.7
Aug. 26
1.7
Aug. 20
1.7
Aug. 27
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0077 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9965. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0028 (0.1 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Aug. 16
2.0046
Aug. 23
1.9918
Aug. 17
2.0006
Aug. 24
1.9955
Aug. 18
1.992
Aug. 25
1.9957
Aug. 19
1.9848
Aug. 26
2.0001
Aug. 20
1.9867
Aug. 27
1.9995
Average weekly
1.9937
Average weekly
1.9965
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this decreased by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Aug. 16
0.0232
Aug. 23
0.023
Aug. 17
0.0232
Aug. 24
0.023
Aug. 18
0.0231
Aug. 25
0.023
Aug. 19
0.023
Aug. 26
0.023
Aug. 20
0.0229
Aug. 27
0.0229
Average weekly
0.0231
Average weekly
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0025 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2018. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0015 manat (0.75 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Aug. 16
0.1995
Aug. 23
0.2002
Aug. 17
0.2008
Aug. 24
0.2016
Aug. 18
0.2015
Aug. 25
0.2019
Aug. 19
0.2005
Aug. 26
0.2028
Aug. 20
0.1993
Aug. 27
0.2027
Average weekly
0.2003
Average weekly
0.2018
