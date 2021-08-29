By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani companies will present their products at three international fairs by the end of 2021, Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation reported this week.

The companies will present their products at “Heimtextil Russia 2021” and “WorldFood 2021” in Moscow, Russia, and “China International Import Expo” in Shanghai, China under the single country stand “Made in Azerbaijan”, Azpromo said.

Azerbaijani interior and home textile companies will participate at “Heimtextil Russia 2021”, the largest international exhibition in the field of home textiles, interior fabrics and decorative materials, which will be held on September 14-16. Azerbaijani carpets will be displayed for the first time on a special national stand, the Foundation added.

Moreover, Azerbaijani food and beverage companies will display their products at “WorldFood 2021” fair that will be held on September 21-24. Along with the Russian companies, multiple leading international food producers and suppliers are expected to join the exhibition.

According to the report, this is the fifth time that Azerbaijan will be represented at “WorldFood” exhibitions.

Another food and beverage fair, the fourth “China International Import Expo” will be held on 5-20 November, 20221 and Azerbaijani companies will take part at the fair for the fourth time.

The participation of the Azerbaijani companies at the fairs is organized by The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) with the support of Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

