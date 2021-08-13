By Vugar Khalilov

The German airliner Lufthansa has re-launched flights between Frankfurt and Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, local media reported on August 13.

The flights will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the press service of the Heydar Aliyev airport has said.

According to the press service, passengers will be required to provide a negative result of PCR test for COVID-19 received no earlier than 72 hours prior the departure. No PCR test will be required for children under the age of one.

Lufthansa is Europe’s first and only 5-star airline and has joined the list of the world’s ten best premium airliners.

