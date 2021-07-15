By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will provide 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan as part of the humanitarian aid in the fight against COVID-19, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry has reported.

“As a follow-up of the agreements reached during the official visit of Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to Azerbaijan, and in order to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan plans to provide humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan with 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines,” the ministry reported.

The ministry emphasized that at present, the parties are working on the logistics with the provision of all storage conditions and requirements for transportation of the vaccine.

“Kyrgyzstan expresses its sincere gratitude to Azerbaijan for donating vaccines against COVID-19. This will protect the lives and safety of 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis,” the ministry added.

It should be noted that the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister paid a working visit to Azerbaijan on July 1-3, 2021.

During the meeting between the Foreign Minister and Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the sides agreed to boost ties by activating the work of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and by paying attention to the issues of mutual exports and imports of goods and products from Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan amounted to $5.4 million in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover amounted to $3.6 million in the first five months of 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz