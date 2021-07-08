By Trend

Many businessmen abroad wish to invest in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on July 8 referring to head of the Azerbaijani representative office of the Turkish Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) Abdurrahman Uzun.

“The restoration work is currently underway and roads are being built in the liberated territories,” Uzun added.

"As soon as these areas are cleared of mines and the population returns to their houses, it will become clear which spheres can be invested in,” head of the Azerbaijani representative office added. “Then we will share this information with entrepreneurs who intend to invest in the region. I can say for sure that there will be a lot of investors."

