By Trend

The working group on transport, communications and high technologies of the Interdepartmental Center, functioning under the Coordination Headquarters, created to find the centralized solution to the issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], held another meeting, Trend reports on July 1.

At the meeting, which was attended by representatives of the relevant government agencies, information was provided and discussions held on current projects in the field of restoration of transport and communications infrastructure, including work on the construction of railways, highways and airports, the establishment of telecommunication networks and the organization of communication services in the liberated territories.

The meeting participants also discussed the issues of clearing mines from the territories where infrastructural projects of strategic importance are currently being implemented, and informed about the work carried out in this direction, proposals were made for solving the emerging problems.

The participants considered the issues of preparation of design estimates, their approval and accounting in it of land plots and objects that will be affected by infrastructure projects.

Besides, it was noted at the meeting that due to the hot weather, structures and contractors implementing projects in the liberated territories must strictly observe fire safety rules.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz