By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 4.114 manat (1.3 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,025.0344 manat, which is 2.8 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 14
|
3,165.5275
|
June 21
|
3016.8455
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
3040.2885
|
June 16
|
3,161.3030
|
June 23
|
3029.57
|
June 17
|
3,096.5075
|
June 24
|
3017.5085
|
June 18
|
3,035.1630
|
June 25
|
3020.9595
|
Average weekly
|
3,114.6252
|
Average weekly
|
3025.0344
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.2924 manat (0.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 44.1262 manat, which is 4.6 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 14
|
47.3187
|
June 21
|
43.9812
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
44.2154
|
June 16
|
47.1723
|
June 23
|
44.1602
|
June 17
|
46.0785
|
June 24
|
44.0003
|
June 18
|
44.5658
|
June 25
|
44.2742
|
Average weekly
|
46.2838
|
Average weekly
|
44.1262
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 104.72 manat (5.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum reached 1,827.9029 manat, which is 4.5 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 14
|
1,949.5430
|
June 21
|
1,764.515
|
June 15
|
June 22
|
1,824.168
|
June 16
|
1,963.5000
|
June 23
|
1,845.1205
|
June 17
|
1,915.0755
|
June 24
|
1,836.476
|
June 18
|
1,830.9765
|
June 25
|
1,869.235
|
Average weekly
|
1,914.7737
|
Average weekly
|
1,827.9029
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 264 manat (6.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,404.1713 manat, which is 4.4 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 14
|
4,711.1250
|
June 21
|
4,245.1295
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
4,415.6055
|
June 16
|
4,691.2350
|
June 23
|
4,398.189
|
June 17
|
4,708.8640
|
June 24
|
4,452.725
|
June 18
|
4,333.9205
|
June 25
|
4,509.2075
|
Average weekly
|
4,611.2861
|
Average weekly
|
4,404.1713
