By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 4.114 manat (1.3 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,025.0344 manat, which is 2.8 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 14 3,165.5275 June 21 3016.8455 June 15 - June 22 3040.2885 June 16 3,161.3030 June 23 3029.57 June 17 3,096.5075 June 24 3017.5085 June 18 3,035.1630 June 25 3020.9595 Average weekly 3,114.6252 Average weekly 3025.0344

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.2924 manat (0.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 44.1262 manat, which is 4.6 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 14 47.3187 June 21 43.9812 June 15 - June 22 44.2154 June 16 47.1723 June 23 44.1602 June 17 46.0785 June 24 44.0003 June 18 44.5658 June 25 44.2742 Average weekly 46.2838 Average weekly 44.1262

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 104.72 manat (5.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum reached 1,827.9029 manat, which is 4.5 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 14 1,949.5430 June 21 1,764.515 June 15 June 22 1,824.168 June 16 1,963.5000 June 23 1,845.1205 June 17 1,915.0755 June 24 1,836.476 June 18 1,830.9765 June 25 1,869.235 Average weekly 1,914.7737 Average weekly 1,827.9029

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 264 manat (6.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,404.1713 manat, which is 4.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 14 4,711.1250 June 21 4,245.1295 June 15 - June 22 4,415.6055 June 16 4,691.2350 June 23 4,398.189 June 17 4,708.8640 June 24 4,452.725 June 18 4,333.9205 June 25 4,509.2075 Average weekly 4,611.2861 Average weekly 4,404.1713

