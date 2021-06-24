By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has participated at the First Economic Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the country’s economy ministry reported on June 21.

The forum titled “Expansion of cooperation in the sphere of digital economy, electronic trade and innovations” was held in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe.

Azerbaijan, as SCO’s partner country, was represented at the forum by a delegation headed by the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev.

Speaking at the plenary session on the first day of the forum, Aliyev briefed on the work carried out in Azerbaijan in the direction of digitalization, innovation, development of digital knowledge and skills, development of human capital, and flexible adaptation to the new challenges of the 4th industrial revolution.

On the sidelines of the forum, the deputy minister held a series of meetings to discuss bilateral economic and trade relations.

High on the agenda of the forum were the issues related to the 20th anniversary of the SCO, transformation of the economy and application of modern technologies in the field of digitalization, e-commerce and sustainable development.

Additionally, the thematic session of the forum focused on the implementation of the e-government system and the provision of public services in electronic format, cooperation in the development of the digital economy, promoting the benefits of e-commerce.

