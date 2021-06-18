By Ayya Lmahamad

Cooperation between Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee and the UN was discussed during the meeting between Committee’s Chairman Tahir Budaqov with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai.

During the meeting held on June 17, the sides highlighted that the measures taken in line with this cooperation.

Those measures include the creation of the National Information Portal on Sustainable Development Goals of Azerbaijan, joint SSC-UN Working Group on National Sustainable Development Goals Monitoring System and the organization of the international seminar “Disaggregation of Sustainable Development Goals Data in the context of Azerbaijan”

It should be noted that the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2021-2025 was signed on March 1 by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai. The Cooperation Framework, fully compliant with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is based on the principles of human rights, gender equality, sustainable development, resilience and responsibility, including the priorities of socio-economic development, and will cover entire Azerbaijan’s territory.

The main goals of the Cooperation Framework are to transform the economy, meet the needs of vulnerable groups of the population, minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and eliminate the consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, emphasize the role of the document in accelerating the implementation of the SDGs.

The UNSDCF is the fifth UN-Azerbaijan cooperation framework and is based on an analysis of Azerbaijan’s progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The implementation of the Cooperation Framework puts the UN development system reform into practice, emphasizing transparency, accountability and joint action in the delivery of all development results.

