The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) actively cooperates with the government and supports measures taken to improve the business environment in the country, AmCham President Nuran Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark during the presentation of the next ‘White Paper’.

“It is very important to inform the government about the views in the private sector and changes in the business environment. The 'White Paper' covers issues in the areas of taxes, customs, banking, finance, insurance, information and communication technologies, procurement, labor, tourism and a number of other areas,” the AmCham president noted.

“We appreciated the measures implemented by the government in order to eliminate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country's economy. These measures have shown very positive results. We believe that the implementation of the proposals prepared within this document by AmCham members will be another contribution to the economic reforms carried out in the country,” Karimov added.

AmCham, founded in 1996, consists of more than 260 partners and members operating in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy, and is a leading private non-profit business association that supports and promotes the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan.

The ‘White Paper; is based on the opinion of the AmCham members, and reflects the general opinion on changes in the business environment and in other areas in Azerbaijan. It also includes a ‘Review Part’ covering the most important issues for Azerbaijan, and a ‘Second Part’ with detailed recommendations on more specific issues.

