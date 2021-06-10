By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the UK have discussed cooperation in the energy field during the meeting held between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and UK Ambassador James Sharp, the ministry’s press service reported on June 9.

High on the agenda of the meeting was the implementation of the protocol of the 4th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the governments of both countries.

The role of British Chamber of Commerce, which started its activity in May this year, in the expansion of economic relations between the two countries was emphasized.

Shahbazov underlined that relations between the two countries are developing successfully in all directions, including the energy sector. He noted that the existing cooperation entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector.

Likewise, the parties discussed the next steps to be taken in accordance with the memorandums of understanding on clean energy transition and on cooperation in large-scale de-carbonized and integrated energy and transport systems.

The sides also mulled the project to construct a 240 MW solar power plant in the Zangilan, Jabrayil regions.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and BP signed an Implementation Agreement to build a 240MW solar power plant in the liberated Zangilan and Jabrayil regions.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $182.9 in January-April 2021. Of the total turnover, Azerbaijani exports to the UK amounted to $87.2 million while import was $95.7 million. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UK resulted in $454.4 million in 2020.

