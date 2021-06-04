By Trend

The education sphere occupies a special place in the corporate and social policy of the PASHA Holding group of companies, Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding Group of Companies, said, Trend reports.

Gasimov made the statement at the International Scientific Conference of Masters and Doctoral Students in Economics and Management.

According to the CEO, in March 2021, PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries held a virtual job exhibition for fourth-year students and some graduates of the State Economic University as part of the PASHA HUB, during which they were informed about the company's activities.

Then, some students and graduates were interviewed in the chosen direction, and at the moment 11 of them have already received an invitation to work in the relevant structures of PASHA Holding, he said.

He added that a similar program was organized at ADA University.

The CEO also stressed that PASHA Holding has been supporting the organization of the International Master's and Doctoral Students' Conference in Economics and Management for the third consecutive year and contributing to research conferences, which are the pride of the company.

"I would like to emphasize that this platform is the first in Azerbaijan that meets the requirements of international standards," Gasimov said.

According to the CEO, for the comprehensive development of students and entrants, PASHA Holding has many projects that they can use.

On June 4-7, the 3rd International Scientific Conference of Masters and Doctoral Students in Economics and Management is being held under the joint organization of the Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC), the Ministries of Economy and Education, the Mayor’s Office of Ganja and with the general sponsorship of PASHA Holding.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, UNEC Rector Adalat Muradov, Mayor of Ganja city Niyazi Bayramov and Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding Group of Companies Jalal Gasimov attended the meeting.

