Azerbaijan’s Food and Safety Agency has suspended import of poultry, live birds and animal products from some regions of Mali and Israel over bird flu concerns.

The World Organization for Animal Health reported that a highly pathogenic disease "bird flu" has been found in Mali's Koulikoro administrative-territorial units, as well as a "newcastle" disease has been found in Israel's Tel Aviv, Judea and Samaria, Haifa and Jerusalem.

The Food and Safety Agency is taking relevant measures in line with Organization's warning against infectious animal diseases that may enter Azerbaijan's territory from other countries.

In this regard, the Agency has imposed temporary import restrictions on all types of live birds, poultry and animal products from the above-mentioned territories.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to take relevant measures to strengthen control over vehicles arriving and passing through the mentioned territories.

Earlier, the Agency imposed a temporary ban on the import of poultry from some territories of Bulgaria, Korea, Ukraine, Estonia, Kuwait, Germany, Northern Ireland, Poland, Romania, Iran, Sweden, Vietnam, Iraq, India, Wales, France, England, Finland, Scotland, the Czech Republic and Belgium into Azerbaijan after the World Organization for Animal Health’s warning.

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency was established in 2017 and is a central executive authority, which oversees the regulation of food safety standards, risk assessment, official registration of food products and their packaging materials, issue of food safety certificates to exported food products. It is also responsible for state control over food safety and protection of rights of food product consumers at all stages of the food supply chain, including food production, supply, packaging, storage, transportation and trading, use in catering and service sector, utilization and disposal as well as implementation and regulation of state policy in the aforementioned areas.

