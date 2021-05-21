By Trend

Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan who want to use the services provided by public and private institutions in Houses of Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) can get an online queue without visiting the respective centers, Trend reports citing the country’s SME Development Agency.

As reported, the ‘Queue of SMEs’ system, created by the agency, allows to more efficiently provide services to entrepreneurs who apply to SME Houses. The application allows entrepreneurs to track the situation in connection with queues in the Houses of SMEs, thus avoiding wasting time.

Entrepreneurs can download the ‘Queue of SMEs’ application to their Android mobile devices via GooglePlay.

"Currently there are two SME Houses - in Khachmaz and Yevlakh. They provide services to entrepreneurs in a single space. More than 200 services are provided to those who have applied from about 20 state and private organizations," the agency noted.

