The European Union delegation is implementing eight projects related to regional and rural development in Azerbaijan, local media reported with reference to the delegation’s head Kestutis Jankauskas.

He emphasized that with the support of the EU, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Bank Respublika signed an agreement worth AZN 3.5 million ($2M) for the development of agro, micro, small and medium enterprises in Azerbaijan. Jankauskas added that 864 users have already benefited from this project, 94 percent of which were directed to agriculture.

"We expect the EU-funded project to support the development of districts and rural areas in Azerbaijan to cover the whole country," Jankauskas stressed.

The delegation’s head underlined that EU will continue to support its activity in the field of implementation of a “green economy”, a “circular economy” (aimed at reducing waste through the maximum use of resources).

Jankauskas also stated that the activity of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan will continue to cover education, digital transformation, use of renewable energy sources, sustainable agriculture etc.

Additionally, speaking about the international travel, he expressed the confidence that a way to resume international travel in the future will be found.

"At the moment the process of vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Azerbaijan, the main goal of which is to ensure the safety of the population,” he said.

The Delegation of the European Commission to Azerbaijan was opened in Baku in February 2008.

