By Trend

The prices of precious metals, except platinum and palladium, reduced in Azerbaijan on May 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold declined by 11.8915 manat or $6.99 (0.39 percent) and made up 3,029.4255 manat or $1,782.01 per ounce.

The price of silver lowered by 0.3786 manat or 22 cents (0.83 percent) and amounted to 45.1413 manat ($26.55).

The price of platinum went up by 8.789 manat or $5.17 (0.42 percent) and equaled to 2,107.864 manat ($1,239.92).

The price of palladium rose by 33.32 manat or $19.6 (0.66 percent) and stood at 5,097.042 manat ($2,998.26).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 97.8095 manat or $57.53 (3.3 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 2.9821 manat or $1.75 (7.1 percent) per ounce, platinum dropped by 47.634 manat or $28.02 per ounce (2.3 percent), while palladium increased by 568.786 manat or $334.58 (12.6 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 147.8565 manat or $86.97 (4.9 percent), silver grew by 20.0004 manat or $11.76 (79.6 percent), platinum spiked by 803.131 manat or $472.43 (61.6 percent), and palladium surged by 1,925.4795 manat or $1,132.63 (60.7 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 5, 2021 3,029.4255 45.1413 2,107.864 5,097.042 May 4, 2021 3,041.317 45.5199 2,099.075 5,063.722 Apr. 5, 2021 2,931.463 42.1592 2,060.23 4,528.256 May 5, 2020 2,887.569 25.1409 1,304.733 3,171.5625 Change in a day in man. -11.8915 -0.3786 8.7890 33.3200 in % -0.39 -0.83 0.42 0.66 Change in a month in man. 97.9625 2.9821 47.6340 568.7860 in % 3.3 7.1 2.3 12.6 Change in a year in man. 141.8565 20.0004 803.131 1,925.4795 in % 4.9 79.6 61.6 60.7

