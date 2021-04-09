By Trend

The repair of the ‘Sumgayit’ towing vessel belonging to the fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, has been completed, a source in the company told Trend.

According to the source, the vessel was repaired at the Bibi-Heybat Shipyard.

“In the course of the work, the mechanisms, piping systems, engines, control systems, residential and office premises were repaired,” the source stated.

“Moreover, the underwater and surface parts of the vessel were cleaned and painted. Also, the propeller shaft, steering systems, bottom, and low-floor fittings were repaired,” said the source.

After the completion of the repair, the ‘Sumgayit’ towing vessel was successfully tested and put into further operation.

