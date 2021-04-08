By Ayya Lmahamad

The National Television and Radio Council has announced a tender’s winner for opening a radio channel in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Seven candidates took part in the competition and the Caspian International Broadcasting Company LLC (CBC FM radio channel) was declared the winner.

The radio channel will be working at the frequency of 102.7 MHz.

"After extensive discussions, Caspian International Broadcasting Company LLC was declared the winner, which, compared to the other candidates, has more opportunities to broadcast in different languages, a more suitable material and technical base and professional staff potential," the Council reported.

On January 1, Azerbaijan resumed radio and TV broadcasting in its liberated Shusha city after 28 years of the Armenian occupation.

Today the Shusha Radio and Television Station (RTYS) is broadcasting in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

TV channels “AzTV”, "Mədəniyyət" TV, "İdman Azərbaycan" TV, "İctimai" TV, "CBC" TV, "CBC Sport", "Real" TV, "Xəzər" TV, "Azad Azərbaycan" TV and "ARB- 24" are already being broadcast in the Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdam, Barda regions and in nearby settlements. Additionally, radio “Azerbaijan” and FM-radio “İctimai” in stereo mode cover Shusha, Khankendi, Mingachevir, Yevlakh cities and Khojaly, Aghdam, Barda, Goychay regions, and in nearby settlements.

Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

