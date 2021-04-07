By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijan Insurers Association and the Agricultural Insurance Fund have signed a memorandum on mutual cooperation.

The signed memorandum aims to develop both agricultural insurance services and the local insurance market as a whole.

The meeting between the two structures discussed projects that will be jointly implemented.

Insurers Association’s Executive-Director Elmar Mirsalayev stated that this cooperation will give an impetus to the joint implementation of priorities in the insurance development sector.

In turn, Agricultural Insurance Fund’s Board Chairman Fuad Sadigov expressed confidence that the agreement will stimulate the development of a new mechanism of agrarian insurance in the country and the formation of agricultural insurance skills among the existing and potential insurers.

