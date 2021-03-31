By Ayya Lmahamad

The only satellite operator in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus Azercosmos exported services worth $8.5 million to 23 countries in January-February 2021, the Centre for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its “Export Review” for March.

The company's revenues from the export of services accounted for 90 percent of its total revenues.

Particularly, in February, the company exported services worth $6.5 million to 21 countries.

The main countries to which Azercosmos exported services in January were the U.S, the UK, France, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via a fibre-optic network.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems, View Satellite Network etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite. Azercosmos signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels as well.

