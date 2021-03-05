By Trend
The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on March 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on March 5 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 34.8755 manat or $20.515 (1.2 percent) and amounted to 2,876.434 manat or $1,692.02 per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 18.0795 manat or $10.635 (0.45 percent) and amounted to 3,990.818 manat ($2,347.54).
The price of silver decreased by 1.5582 manat or 91 cents (3.51 percent) and amounted to 42.8392 manat ($25.199).
The price of platinum decreased by 63.393 manat or $37.29 (3.21 percent) and amounted to 1.910,817 manat ($1,124.01).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 174.4795 manat or $102.635 (5.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 40.103 manat or $23.59 (2.1 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.8602 manat or $1.094 (4.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 86.173 manat or $50.69 (2.2 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 88.9865 manat or $52.345 (3.2 percent), silver grew by 13.5762 manat or $7.986 (46.4 percent), palladium decreased by 329.8425 manat or $194.025 (7.6 percent) and platinum increased by 422.5265 manat or $248.545 (28.4 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
March 5, 2021
|
2,876.434
|
42.8392
|
1,910.817
|
3,990.818
|
March 4, 2021
|
2,911.3095
|
44.3974
|
1,974.21
|
4,008.8975
|
Feb. 5, 2021
|
3,050.9135
|
44.6994
|
1,870.714
|
3,904.645
|
March 5, 2020
|
2,787.4475
|
29.263
|
1,488.2905
|
4,320.6605
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
-34.8755
|
-1.5582
|
-63.393
|
-18.0795
|
in %
|
-1.2
|
-3.51
|
-3.21
|
-0.45
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-174.4795
|
-1.8602
|
40.103
|
86.173
|
in %
|
-5.7
|
-4.2
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
88.9865
|
13.5762
|
422.5265
|
-329.8425
|
in %
|
3.2
|
46.4
|
28.4
|
-7.6
--
