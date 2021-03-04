By Trend

The largest share in imports to Azerbaijan was occupied by machinery and electrical equipment in 2020, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Colonel-General of the Customs Service, Safar Mehdiyev, told Trend.

The chairman noted that the mentioned types of products accounted for 23.6 percent of all imports.

Other goods are cars, their spare parts, ferrous metals, and its products, pharmaceuticals, and other products, Mehdiyev added.

