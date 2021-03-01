By Ayya Lmahamad

Pakistan Frontier Works Organization is interested to cooperate with Azerbaijan on infrastructure projects, the organization’s Director General Major General Kamal Azfar said during the meeting with Azerbaijan Economy Minister last week.

During the meeting, he underlined that Pakistan attaches special importance to the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan and shared his views on the expansion of ties.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan’s victory in Second Karabakh War, Jabbarov noted Pakistan’s unequivocal support for Azerbaijan’s position and the high level of political relations between the two counties.

Moreover, Jabbarov emphasized that the concept of reconstruction and development of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories has been prepared. The concept provides for extensive use of public-private partnerships, special programs to encourage foreign investors and the involvement of foreign companies in the development of territories.

Likewise, the parties underlined ample opportunities for cooperation development during the meeting.

Additionally, participation of Pakistani companies in infrastructure projects being implemented in Azerbaijan and in the reconstruction of liberated territories was discussed.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $13.2 million in 2020, with export amounting to $1.6 million and import to $11.6 million. In January 2021, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.1 million.

