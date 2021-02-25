By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani products presented at the Gulfood 2021 International Food Exhibition in Dubai, gained interest of visitors, the Economy Ministry reported on February 24.

Tomatoes, hazelnuts, fish caviar, mineral water, fruit juices, lemonades, confectionery, tea, jams and other products of 15 Azerbaijani companies were presented at the “Made in Azerbaijan” single stand.

The exhibition was held from February 21-25 at the Dubai World Trade Center and attended by companies from 85 countries.

During the exhibition, the Azerbaijani companies negotiated to export their products to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

Moreover, a preliminary agreement on the export of products was reached between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijani companies “Fish Farm”, “Sirin”, “Lezzet Biskvit Fabriki” and “Ulduz Sokolad Fabriki”.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was presented at the Gulfood international food exhibition for the fifth time.

Earlier, AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021, including an exhibition of wine and spirits in Chengdu, China in March 21-27, and in Mosbuild exhibition in Moscow in March 30 till April 2. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

