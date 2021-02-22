By Trend

The State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has 2,661 kilometers of roads and 90 bridges in the liberated territories on its balance, a source in the agency said, Trend reports on Feb.22.

According to the source, totally, there are nearly 17,543 kilometers of roads and 1,316 bridges on the agency’s balance.

"Of the total number of highways, the share of countrywide-importance roads is 4,385 kilometers, and of local importance - about 13,158 kilometers," added the source.

Azerbaijan had liberated the territories from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

--

