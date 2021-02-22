By Trend
The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on Feb.22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 31.4415 manat or $18.49 (1.05 percent) and amounted to 3,034.2025 manat or $1,784.82 per ounce.
The price of silver grew by 1.2881 manat or 76 cents (2.84 percent) and amounted to 46.6846 manat ($27.46).
The price of platinum went up by 84.099 manat or $49.47 (3.98 percent) and amounted to 2,196.6975 manat ($1,292.17).
The price of palladium rose by 111.4095 manat or $65.53 (2.79 percent) and amounted to 4,097.833 manat ($2,410.49).
In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 133.2205 manat or $78.36 (4.2 percent) per ounce, silver edged up by 3.1755 manat or $1.87 (7.3 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 297.636 manat or $175.08 (15.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium rose by 66.266 manat or $38.98 (1.6 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 269.926 manat or $158.78 (9.8 percent), silver grew by 15.2752 manat or $8.99 (48.6 percent), platinum surged by 527.6205 manat or $310.36 (31.6 percent), and palladium climbed by 500.718 manat or $294.54 (10.9 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Feb.22. 2021
|
3,034.2025
|
46.6846
|
2,196.6975
|
4,097.833
|
Feb.19. 2021
|
3,002.761
|
45.3965
|
2112.5985
|
3,986.4235
|
Jan.22. 2021
|
3,167.423
|
43.5091
|
1899.0615
|
4,031.567
|
Feb.22. 2020
|
2764.2765
|
31.4094
|
1669.077
|
4,598.551
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
31.4415
|
1.2881
|
84.099
|
111.4095
|
in %
|
1.05
|
2.84
|
3.98
|
2.79
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-133.2205
|
3.1755
|
297.636
|
66.266
|
in %
|
-4.2
|
7.3
|
15.7
|
1.6
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
269.926
|
15.2752
|
527.6205
|
-500.718
|
in %
|
9.8
|
48.6
|
31.6
|
-10.9
---
