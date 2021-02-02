By Trend
The prices of precious metals, except for gold and silver, increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 8.432 manat or $4.96 (0.27 percent) and amounted to 3,154.418 manat or $1,855.54 per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0657 manat or $0.03 (0.14 percent) and amounted to 48.2486 manat ($28.38).
The price of platinum increased by 22.559 manat or $13.27 (1.2 percent) and amounted to 1,898.2115 manat ($1,116.595).
The price of palladium increased by 7.1315 manat or $4.195 (0.19 percent) and amounted to 3,839.399 manat ($2.258).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 50.7025 manat or $29.825 (1.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 91.4685 manat or $53.805 (5.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 3.3354 manat or $1.962 (7.4 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 143.684 manat or $84.52 (3.6 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 482.256 manat or $283.68 (18 percent), silver grew by 17.9158 manat or $10.538 (59.1 percent), palladium decreased by 110.0495 manat or $64.735 (2.8 percent) and platinum increased by 232.2115 manat or $136.595 (13.9 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Feb. 2, 2021
|
3,154.418
|
48.2486
|
1,898.2115
|
3,839.399
|
Feb. 1, 2021
|
3,162.85
|
48.3143
|
1,875.6525
|
3,832.2675
|
Jan. 2, 2020
|
3,205.1205
|
44.9132
|
1,806.743
|
3,983.083
|
Feb. 2, 2020
|
2,672.162
|
30.3328
|
1.666
|
3,949.4485
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
-8.432
|
-0.0657
|
22.559
|
7.1315
|
in %
|
-0.27
|
-0.14
|
1.2
|
0.19
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-50.7025
|
3.3354
|
91.4685
|
-143.684
|
in %
|
-1.6
|
7.4
|
5.1
|
-3.6
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
482.256
|
17.9158
|
232.2115
|
-110.0495
|
in %
|
18
|
59.1
|
13.9
|
-2.8
