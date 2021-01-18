By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Hungary have discussed Hungarian companies’ participation in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote in his official Facebook page.

Szijjártó said that the topic was discussed during the videoconference between Azerbaijan Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Co-chair of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani Joint Economic Committee Sahil Babayev and Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Co-chair of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani Joint Economic Committee Péter Szijjártó.

Szijjártó reiterated his country’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

“Hungary has always stood up for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. After the end of the conflict, we have now discussed how Hungarian companies can participate in the reconstruction of areas previously affected by the war,” he said.

He emphasized that the Hungarian Exim Bank has opened $100 million credit line for Hungarian companies intending to participate in the reconstruction program. In order to reduce the consequences of the war, Hungary offered a grant of € 25,000 ($30,330) for demining activities.

“Hungarian companies have recently significantly increased their presence in the Azerbaijani market: MOL has made the largest Hungarian corporate investment ever, WizzAir is ready to resume flights, Hell has gained a 25 percent of the market, and out cattle exports have also resumed,” he stated.

He added that the Central Europe it is also important to be able to buy gas from as many sources as possible.

“A direct gas pipeline connection has been established between Azerbaijan and Europe. Hungary will also potentially be able to buy gas from Azerbaijan,” he said.

Furthermore, during the same meeting, it was noted that economic relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary successfully continued and expanded last year, which is evidenced by the increase in trade turnover between two countries over the last year. Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Hungary has increased by 10.8 percent, during the period of January-November 2020, including an increase in imports by 9.9 percent and export by 56.5 percent, compared to the corresponding period of 2019. It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $34 million, with import amounting to $33.9 million, and export to $934,420.

Noting that the country’s successful social and economic policy ensures the dynamic development of the country in all spheres, Babayev stated that Azerbaijan, which is recognized as a reliable partner in the world, is constantly expanding its successful cooperation with foreign countries.

Likewise, the minister emphasized the positive results of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries, underlining the successful activities of Hungarian companies in trade, transport, agriculture and services in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the results of Azerbaijani-Hungarian economic cooperation were noted, and the parties exchanged views on the activities of the bilateral commission and the tasks it faces.

Iran

Azerbaijan’s southern neighbour Iran has also voiced its readiness to be involved in the restoration of Azerbaijani lands newly-liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Special Assistant to Speaker of the Iranian Parliament on International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that that Iranian companies have high technical and engineering capabilities and can participate in the restoration of the Nagorno-Karabak region.

During the meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Bunyad Huseynov held in Tehran on January 14, Amir-Abdollahian reminded Iran’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Moreover, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the readiness of the Iranian parliament to develop comprehensive relations with the Azerbaijani parliament at various levels.

In the meantime, he stressed the need for negotiations between representatives of the two countries and the exchange of parliamentary delegations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

"Iran and Azerbaijan have great potential to improve the trade level and economic relations, which should benefit the peoples of the two countries," he said.

In turn, the Azerbaijani ambassador expressed his gratitude and highly appreciated the statements of the Supreme Leader and other Iranian officials in support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

