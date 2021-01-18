By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerpost LLC, operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization and Aktif Bank have signed a new cooperation agreement, the ministry has reported.

The signed document provides for the mutual exchange of international postal items with goods through the payment transfer system and between Azerpost and the PTT.

The agreements signed between the institutions in the field of postal and financial services will open up new opportunities for mutual cooperation.

According to the agreement “On cooperation in the payment transfer system”, the two postal operators will provide joint services to the population at more favourable tariffs.

Moreover, Azepost and the PTT have agreed to use the payment transfer system provided by Aktif Bank. The bank in turn will provide the parties with an opportunity to connect to the system’s network and use its services to issue payment orders.

One of the positive aspects of the project is that citizens will be able to use the service at lower rates at any post office of Azerpost and the PTT.

Additionally, according to the cooperation agreement on the mutual exchange of international postal items, e-commerce goods will be delivered to the market at reasonable prices.

The implementation of the agreement will further increase the volume of postal exchanged between the two countries.

Earlier, during the meeting between Azerbaijan Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization Director General Hakan Gulten, the minister noted that as a result of country’s favourable geographical location and targeted policy, Azerbaijan has turned into one of the largest transport and logistics hubs in the Eurasian region. He added that as a result of this, ample opportunities have opened up to Azerpost in the field of postal transportation and delivery of international e-commerce goods.

“As part of these opportunities, Azerbaijan’s postal service has been implementing a project of a regional transit postal center-HUB for five years, aimed at processing and transporting e-commerce goods. E-commerce goods received from Azerpost partners in China and delivered to the logistics center of Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, where they are processed by Azerpost as international mail and sent to the destination country. Under this project, the Turkish postal service was one of the main partners of Azerpost,” the minister stated.

Moreover, the minister emphasized the importance of further development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of e-mail, trade and money transfers.

During the meeting, Guluzade also expressed his gratitude to the Turkish side for its moral and political support during the Second Karabakh War.

Touching upon the issue of infrastructure restoration in the liberated territories, he underlined that construction of a road from Fuzuli region to the Shusha city has already begun. The minister added that Turkish companies are also involved in the project.

Additionally, Guluzade emphasized the plans to implement innovative projects in the liberated territories.

“We are currently negotiating with the world’s leading companies on the implementation of Smart City projects, and the upcoming work will certainly give an impetus to the development of the postal sector in these areas, taking into account more modern requirements,” he added.

Turkish companies are actively participating in the restoration works in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Currently, Azerbaijan and Turkey implement various joint projects of regional development importance.

A major post-war project is the construction of a gas pipeline from Turkey’s Igdir region to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The pipeline will embark the latest example of broader energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The pipeline will run from Turkey’s eastern Igdir region to Nakhchivan through Azerbaijan’s newly-liberated territories, thus ensuring the exclave’s energy security.

Another project which will significantly contribute to regional integration is the implementation of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Kars-Nakhchivan railway project. Earlier this year, Ankara announced its plans to build a new railway that would connect Turkey with Azerbaijan's landlocked Nakhchivan. The railway is set to expand the volume of the regional cargo and passenger transportation, and the capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second largest partner, with a trade turnover amounting to $3.9 billion during the period of January-November 2020. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $2.5 billion, while import to $1.4 billion.

