The liberation of Azerbaijan’s land from occupation creates new opportunities for the regional development and boosts regional cooperation in the field of innovation, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade has said.

He made this remark during the meeting with Director General of the Islamic Education, Science and Culture Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik.

Touching upon the restoration of destroyed infrastructure in the liberated territories, the minister noted that work has already begun to build a road to Shusha city, and to restore the railroad to Khankendi. In addition, he noted that the infrastructure will be built from scratch in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and Smart City projects are planned to be implemented in densely populated areas.

Moreover, the minister underlined that the development of the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan has been identified as one of the main priorities.

Guluzade also added that the application of Smart City solution is expanding in Azerbaijan.

In turn, ICESCO Director General once again congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the Great Patriotic War, noting that the delegation visited liberated territories and got acquainted with the situation there.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the relations between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, the state of cooperation, and joint projects to be implemented in science, information, communication and innovation. In addition, the issue of holding a joint event with ICESCO in 2021 as part of InnoWeek, regularly organized by the ministry was discussed.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of startup exchange programs and the possibility of creating joint ventures between the two sides.

It should be noted that the visit of ICESCO Director General to Azerbaijan will last until January 15.

ICESCO is an international non-profit organization emanating from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, specializing in the fields of education, science and culture. Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO since 1991.

