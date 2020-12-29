By Ayya Lmahamad

Azpetrol oil and gas company opened a new petrol station in Absheron region on December 28, bringing the number of such stations across the country to 94.

Commissioning the filling station means creating new jobs, which is one of the priorities of the company.

The new filling station has provided 30 people with permanent jobs.

Azpetrol Ltd opened its first filling station on July 15, 1997 in Baku. The company is one of the largest employers in Azerbaijan.

Today, Azpetrol is represented by 89 petrol filling stations (petrol and diesel), 5 natural gas stations (Propane-Bhutan), 4 CNG filling station (compressed natural gas) and 16 electric charging stations that cover main economic zones and equipped with the most modern equipment.

