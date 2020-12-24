By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 24 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 24 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 13.5745 manat or $7.985 (0.43 percent) and amounted to 3,186.9985 manat or $1,874.705 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.6812 manat or $0.4 (1.58 percent) and amounted to 43.802 manat ($25.8).

The price of platinum increased by 20.9185 manat or $12.305 (1.22 percent) and amounted to 1,737.1365 manat ($1.021).

The price of palladium increased by 17.391 manat or $10.23 (0.44 percent) and amounted to 3,965.777 manat ($2,332.81).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 85.476 manat or $50.28 (2.8 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 147.1095 manat or $86.535 (9.3 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 4.0399 manat or $2.376 (10.2 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 8.296 manat or $4.88 (0.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 655.7325 manat or $385.725 (25.9 percent), silver grew by 13.9681 manat or $8.216 (46.8 percent), palladium rose by 784.1505 manat or $461.265 (24.6 percent) and platinum increased by 149.4215 manat or $87.895 (9.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 24, 2020 3,186.9985 43.802 1,737.1365 3,965.777 Dec. 23, 2020 3,173.424 43.1208 1,716.218 3,948.386 Nov. 24, 2020 3,101.5225 39.7621 1,590.027 3,974.073 Dec. 24, 2019 2,531.266 29.8339 1,587.715 3,181.6265 Change in a day: in man. 13.5745 0.6812 20.9185 17.391 in % 0.43 1.58 1.22 0.44 Change in a month in man. 85.476 4.0399 147.1095 -8.296 in % 2.8 10.2 9.3 -0.2 Change in a year in man. 655.7325 13.9681 149.4215 784.1505 in % 25.9 46.8 9.4 24.6

