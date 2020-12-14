By Trend

The autumn plowing was scheduled to be on over 1 million hectares of land in Azerbaijan this year, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Of the mentioned 1 million hectares, 564,793 hectares is irrigated, and 472,714 hectares - rainfed land. The fall plowing will be carried out in 61 districts and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2020.

As of December 12, 91.6 percent of the projected acreage was actually plowed, and 838,364 hectares were sown. To date, farmers planted wheat 525,386 hectares, and barley – 312,978 hectares.

Plowing related to autumn sowing has already been fully completed in 27 districts, and more than 90 percent of the work has been completed in 20 districts. As in previous years, this year it is expected that most of the grain will be sown in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad (70,220 ha) and Sheki (67,000 ha) districts. Kurdamir (45,000 ha), Neftchala (43,000 ha), Shamakhi (42,000 ha), Fuzuli (37,000 ha), Agsu (35,380 ha), Bilasuvar (33,000 ha), Hajigabul (33,000 ha), Gobustan (32,000 ha), Ismayilli (30,000 ha), Aghjabadi (28,324 ha) and Sabirabad (25,300 ha) are among the districts where the project is also planned to be implemented large-scale grain sowing.

About half of the fall grain sowing in the country falls on the share of the mentioned areas.

This year, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic plans to sow autumn grain on an area of 36,880 hectares.

