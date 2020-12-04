By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s energy providing company Azerishig OJSC has signed an agreement on further cooperation with German company EKM Global Consulting GmbH, the company has reported.

Azerishig has started implementation of urgent measures in the liberated territories in line with “Azerishig in Karabakh” project in a bid to provide important strategic objects in these territories with electricity.

Earlier it was noted that within the project, it is planned to create new power centers in the liberated territories, using state-of-the-art technologies, creation of 110/35 and 0.4 kV networks using a remote dispatching system, projects of laying 35 and 0.4 kV power lines, among others.

It was noted that the process of design of reconstruction and construction of networks will be accelerated by attracting modern and innovative technologies.

At the first stage of the project, Azerishig signed an agreement on cooperation with EKM Global Consulting GmbH, a German company engaged in laser scanning and 3D modeling, building and structures, architectural monuments, economic and industrial objects and topographic surveying on different scales. It was noted that one of the positive aspects of this cooperation is the creating of wide opportunities for project work with maximum efficiency and the ability to carry out work without leaving the territory and without wasting time.

Deputy Chairman of Azerishig Ramil Yusifov noted that the use of 3D data makes it possible to significantly eliminate errors and loss of time.

“The obtained reliable and useful information will be sent to the Control Center for Intelligent Networks of Azerishig for the next stage of processing and integration into relevant systems. This will reduce costs at all stages. In addition, according to the agreement of intentions, there is an opportunity to get expert answers to any questions that arise,” he added.

Moreover, Head of EKM Global Consulting GMbH Elshan Musayev emphasized that today 3D laser scanning technology is one of the most modern and productive methods of measurement.

“These technologies are used in many different fields around the world. 3D laser scanning and modeling of buildings allows you to fully and accurately reflect the current state of historical and architectural monuments and topographic plans due to a high degree of accuracy and detail. Surface topographic studies provide specialists with a wide range of possibilities to perform various measurements without leaving their workplaces. And such innovative approaches ensure that the necessary work will be done with less time and money,” he said.

Earlier the company reported that in the meantime, before implementation of the planned projects, it started to take urgent measures within the framework of the project, to provide temporary power supply to especially important strategic objects in the liberated territories.

It should be noted that the name of Bakielektrikshebeke OJSC was changed to Azerishig OJSC by the presidential decree in February 2015.

Azerishig OJSC aim to provide Azerbaijan with uninterrupted quality electricity and ensure a high level of service to subscribers. "Azerishig" OJSC also performs large-scale reconstruction and repair works. The outdated equipment is replaced with more modern, powerful and of high quality. In addition, new substations are being built, complete transformer substations are being installed, new cable lines are being laid, and outdated cable lines are being replaced with new ones.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz