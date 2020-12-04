By Trend
The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 4 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 12.3165 manat or $7.245 (0.39 percent) and amounted to 3,132.9895 manat or $1,842.935 per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 95.2765 manat or $56.045 (2.33 percent) and amounted to 3,991.5915 manat ($2,347.995).
The price of silver increased by 0.1303 manat or $0.07 (0.32 percent) and amounted to 40.9743 manat ($24.10).
The price of platinum increased by 49.0535 manat or $28.855 (2.84 percent) and amounted to 1.775,718 manat ($1,044.54).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 95.2935 manat or $56.055 (3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 308.72 manat or $181.6 (21 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.5134 manat or $0.302 (1.3 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 113.0075 manat or $66.475 (2.9 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 618.987 manat or $364.11 (24.6 percent), silver grew by 11.7748 manat or $6.926 (40.3 percent), palladium rose by 843.37 manat or $496.1 (26.8 percent) and platinum increased by 225.862 manat or $132.86 (14.6 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Dec. 4, 2020
|
3,132.9895
|
40.9743
|
1,775.718
|
3,991.5915
|
Dec. 3, 2020
|
3,120.673
|
40.844
|
1,726.6645
|
4,086.868
|
Nov. 4, 2020
|
3,228.283
|
40.4609
|
1,466.998
|
3,878.584
|
Dec. 4, 2019
|
2,514.0025
|
29.1995
|
1,549.856
|
3,148.2215
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
12.3165
|
0.1303
|
49.0535
|
-95.2765
|
in %
|
0.39
|
0.32
|
2.84
|
-2.33
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-95.2935
|
0.5134
|
308.72
|
113.0075
|
in %
|
-3
|
1.3
|
21
|
2.9
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
618.987
|
11.7748
|
225.862
|
843.37
|
in %
|
24.6
|
40.3
|
14.6
|
26.8
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz