By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 41.412 manat or $24.36 (1.36 percent) and amounted to 3,077.527 manat or $1,810.31 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.4387 manat or 84 cents (3.7 percent) and amounted to 40.2988 manat ($23.70).

The price of platinum increased by 11.305 manat or $6.65 (0.68 percent) and amounted to 1.685,0315 manat (99 cents).

The price of palladium increased by 20.621 manat or $12.13 (0.51 percent) and amounted to 4,089.554 manat ($2,405.62).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 119.6035 manat or $70.355 (3.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 242.369 manat or $142.57 (16.8 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.2769 manat or 16 cents (0.7 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 255.527 manat or $150.31 (6.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 596.224 manat or $350.72 (24 percent), silver grew by 11.5076 manat or $6.769 (40 percent), palladium rose by 957.151 manat or $563.03 (30.6 percent) and platinum increased by 159.188 manat or $93.64 (10.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 2, 2020 3,077.527 40.2988 1,685.0315 4,089.554 Dec. 1, 2020 3,036.115 38.8601 1,673.7265 4,068.933 Nov. 2, 2020 3,197.1305 40.5757 1,442.6625 3,834.027 Dec. 2, 2019 2,481.303 28.7912 1,525.8435 3,132.403 Change in a day: in man. 41.412 1.4387 11.305 20.621 in % 1.36 3.7 0.68 0.51 Change in a month in man. -119.6035 -0.2769 242.369 255.527 in % -3.7 -0.7 16.8 6.7 Change in a year in man. 596.224 11.5076 159.188 957.151 in % 24 40 10.4 30.6

--

