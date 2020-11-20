By Trend

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has paid compensations worth over 580.2 million manat ($341.4 million) to depositors of the closed Ata Bank, Amrah Bank, AG Bank, and NBC Bank as of Nov.19, 2020, Trend reports with reference to ADIF.

According to ADIF, 9,598 depositors of AtaBank received over 232.7 million manat ($136.9 million), 5,684 depositors of Amrahbank – nearly 138 million manat ($81.2 million), 4,450 depositors of AGBank – 90.2 million manat ($53 million), 4,087 depositors of Amrah Bank – 119.3 million manat ($70.2 million).

Payments of compensation to the depositors of Ata Bank and Amrah Bank have been made from June 1, 2020, and are paid in the non-cash form via debit cards of Kapital Bank OJSC.

Depositors of AG Bank and NBC Bank have been compensated since June 16, 2020, and are paid by bank transfer via debit cards of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) OJSC.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 20)

