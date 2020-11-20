By Ayya Lmahamad

The country’s electricity production amounted to 1.8 billion kWh in October, which is an increase by 24.7 million kWh compared to the same period of 2019, the Energy Ministry has reported.

Moreover, during the reported, Azerbaijan increased electricity import and export as well. Thus, electricity export in Azerbaijan amounted to 59.8 million kWh, which is an increase by 14.5 million kWh, while electricity import amounted to 10.8 million kWh, with an increase by 1.5 million kWh.

Furthermore, the electricity production in the country decreased by 138.5 million kWh compared to the same period last year, and amounted to 21.3 billion kWh, in January-October 2020.

During the reported period, the electricity production at thermal power plants increased by 315.2 million kWh to 20 billion kWh, decreased by 455 million kWh to 946.4 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and increased by 1.2 million kWh to 291.2 million kWh at other sources, compared to the same period of 2019.

Meanwhile, wind power plants produced 82.8 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 42.4 million kWh and solid waste incineration plants 166 million kWh.

Furthermore, the electricity production during the first ten months of the year, amounted to 18.9 billion kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (including 18.2 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 784.2 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), 356 million kWh at the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (including 175.3 million kWh at thermal power plants, 143.7 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 37 million kWh at solar power plants) and 1.9 billion kWh on independent power plants.

Additionally, during the reported period, electricity exports decreased by 208.6 million kWh compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to 901.7 million kWh. In the meantime, electricity imports decreased by 5.7 million kWh to 115.1 million kWh.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz