Officials from Azerbaijan and the UK have discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of reforms in the energy market.

The chairman of the Azerbaijani Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency, Samir Akhundov, and the director of the international trade department at the UK embassy in Azerbaijan, Joel Derbyshire, discussed the topic at the meeting on November 17.

Akhundov briefed participants in the meeting about the agency's activities and successful cooperation with numerous international organizations. He noted the importance of studying international experience in implementing reforms in the energy market.

Moreover, the parties exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in the field of reforms in Azerbaijan's energy market.

Earlier this month there was a meeting between the Azerbaijani Energy Regulatory Agency and the Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, which focused on bilateral energy cooperation. The meeting noted the importance of the agreement signed earlier in September this year in terms of prospects for progress in the energy and utilities sphere.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the parties underlined the successful Azerbaijani-Bulgarian cooperation in the energy, transport, tourism, information and communication technologies spheres.

It should be noted that on September 9, 2020, the Azerbaijani Energy Regulatory Agency and the Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission signed a cooperation agreement. Under the agreement, a legal framework for long-term cooperation will be created for the development and integration of the two countries in the field of energy regulation. The agreement envisages the professional development and retraining courses, information exchange, organization of seminars, conferences and meetings between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, the creation of favourable conditions for the development of bilateral cooperation, implementation of joint projects, as well as the promotion of other spheres of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani Energy Regulatory Agency is a public legal entity established under the Energy Ministry in accordance with the presidential decree dated December 27, 2017. The electricity, heating and gas supplies fileds are defined as main activities of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency.

