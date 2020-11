By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate November 2 1.7 November 9 1.7 November 3 1.7 November 10 1.7 November 4 1.7 November 11 1.7 November 5 1.7 November 12 1.7 November 6 1.7 November 13 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.023 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.077. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0188 manat (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate November 2 1.9774 November 9 2.0092 November 3 1.9805 November 10 2.0116 November 4 1.9818 November 11 2.0101 November 5 1.9956 November 12 2.0009 November 6 2.0092 November 13 2.0069 Average weekly 1.9889 Average weekly 2.0077

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.022. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0004 manat (1.9 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate November 2 0.0213 November 9 0.022 November 3 0.0211 November 10 0.0222 November 4 0.0215 November 11 0.0222 November 5 0.0219 November 12 0.022 November 6 0.022 November 13 0.022 Average weekly 0.0216 Average weekly 0.022

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira declined by 0.0187 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2113. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0092 manat (4.6 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate November 2 0.2036 November 9 0.2019 November 3 0.2015 November 10 0.2088 November 4 0.2019 November 11 0.2076 November 5 0.2014 November 12 0.2174 November 6 0.2019 November 13 0.2206 Average weekly 0.2021 Average weekly 0.2113

--

