The opening of a transport corridor between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the western districts of Azerbaijan will provide comprehensive support to the economic development of Nakhchivan, expert-economist Eldaniz Amirov told Trend.

“There are enough mineral deposits in Nakhchivan. As many as 21 ore deposits have been found there. Five fields are registered in the balance of resources through prospecting and exploration work carried out. Of these, the Paragachay molybdenum deposit, the Gumushlu and Aghlere polymetal deposits, and the Daridagh arsenic deposit were brought into industrial development, the Gapyjyg deposit was left in reserve. At the remaining 16 fields, preliminary appraisal work was carried out. The transport corridor will make it possible to create a large processing complex for joint development at the fields of the liberated territories,” said Amirov.

“This transport corridor will provide not only integration in the development of minerals, but also diversified integration in other areas of the economy. For example, through this corridor, Nakhchivan will be able to provide sufficient support in raw materials to contribute to the restoration of the liberated districts. At the same time, the corridor can take its place in the new concept of economic construction, which will be developed in the liberated districts,” the expert said.

Amirov believes that the corridor will play an important role in solving the problems of integration of the Turkic world.

“Another advantage of this corridor is cargo and passenger transportation. It is no secret that entering the territory of Nakhchivan, both from Baku and other districts of the country, still has certain difficulties in terms of wasting time and materially. However, this corridor will ensure fast and cheap delivery of goods, as well as will allow people to reach their final destination faster,” Amirov noted.

