By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkey held the first online forum on the “Role of the private sector in the development of the defense ministry” on November 10.

The forum was held given the growing interest of the private sector in the defense industry.

The aim of the forum was to exchange views on the participation of the private sector in the defense industry, and expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkish companies in this field.

It should be noted that the forum was organized with the initiative of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Turkish Defense and Aerospace Manufactures Association, Turkish Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Association, representatives of the Defense Ministry and relevant government agencies.

During the forum, Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov noted that Azerbaijani companies have been particularly interested in the sector of defense industry in recent years, and the importance to use Turkey’s experience in the private sector.

It was noted that Agency supports companies wishing to start working in this field, especially in technological and knowledge-intensive projects, and in the use of government support mechanisms to ensure the development of solutions provided by companies with Turkish partners.

In turn, representatives of Turkish companies briefed participants on the activities of the organizations they represent and shared their views on the role of the private sector in the defense industry.

The online forum also included panel discussions on the successes of the Azerbaijani defense industry, the participation of private companies in this sector and Turkey's experience, presentations on the activities of Azerbaijani and Turkish companies, as well as an agreement on the role of the private sector in the development of the defense industry.

