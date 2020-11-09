By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Central Asian country of Uzbekistan have discussed the prospects of expansion of bilateral relations.

During the meeting held between Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov with Uzbekistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, the sides discussed the implementation of the Action Plan on development of cooperation between two countries.

High on the agenda of the meeting were the issues related to expanding trade and economic relations, public-private partnership, holding mutual exhibitions and other issues were discussed at the meeting.

Furthermore, the minister briefed ambassador on Armenia’s aggressive policy and recent provocations, terrorist and war crimes. He noted the successful counteroffensive measures taken by Azerbaijani Armed Forces to ensure the security of its citizens and liberations of its lands in accordance with international law.

In turn, the ambassador underlined that Uzbekistan supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the framework of UN resolutions.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan House of Culture may open in Azerbaijan. The initiative was discussed at the meeting between First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov and Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $52.4 million during the period of January-September 2020. Of the total turnover, export of Azerbaijani products to Uzbekistan amounted to $7.7 million, while import to Azerbaijan amounted to $44.7 million.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz