By Trend

An extraordinary meeting of shareholders of United Agricultural Insurance Company OJSC will be held on December 21, 2020, Trend reports citing the company.

According to the company, during the meeting, shareholders will discuss the financial status and budget of the insurance company for 2021, as well as other current issues.

The constituent assembly within the establishment of United Agricultural Insurance Company took place on July 24. It was attended by seven insurance companies that intended to participate in the activities of United Agricultural Insurance Company. At the end of the meeting, it was decided to establish the company.

According to the decision of the founders, the authorized capital of the company was set at 2.18 million manat ($1.28 million). The share of each founder was 312,500 manat ($183,823).

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 6)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz