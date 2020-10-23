By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased export of tomatoes during the period of January-September 2020, State Customs Committee has reported.

During the reporting period, country exported 154,980 tons of tomatoes out of the total volume of 397,338 tons of exported fruits and vegetables. The cost of exported tomatoes amounted to $167.8 million.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 134,100 tons of tomatoes worth $142.3 million during the same period of 2019.

Moreover, during the reporting period, the country exported 11,400 tons of hazelnuts worth $69.2 million. It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 16,400 tons of hazelnuts worth $88.8 million during the period of January-September 2019.

Likewise, the country exported up to 21,000 tons of persimmon worth $15.7 million in the first nine months of the year. During the same period last year, Azerbaijan exported 27,000 tons of persimmons worth $20.5 million.

Furthermore, the highest level of import operations in 2020 was recorded in September and the lowest in January. Thus, the volume of import operations in September amounted to $1.1 billion, while in January to $721 million. It should be noted that the value of import operations amounted to $7.8 billion during the first nine months of 2020.

However, the highest level of export operations in 2020 was recorded in January and the lowest in May. Thus, the volume of export operations in January amounted to $2.1 billion, and in May to $665 million. It should be noted that the volume of export operations in September 2020 amounted to $700 million. In the first nine months of the year, the value of export operations amounted to $10.5 billion.

Additionally, during the reporting period 32.2 million tons of goods worth $10.5 billion were exported from the country. Of this, 1.6 million tons were exported by rail, 980,236 tons by automobile modes of transportation, 213,685 tons by sea and 39,934 tons by air.

In the meantime, 5.8 million tons of goods worth $7.8 billion were imported to the country, during the corresponding period. Of this, 3.6 million tons were imported by rail, 1.7 million tons by automobile modes of transportation, 444,914 by sea and 7,817 by air.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $18.4 billion during the period of January-September 2020. The value of export amounted to $10.5 billion or 57.49 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $7.8 billion or 42.51 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $2.7 billion.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz