By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 35 tons of hazelnuts worth $209,100 to Georgia during the period of January-August 2020, local media has reported.

Thus, export of hazelnuts from Azerbaijan decreased by 6.7 times compared to the same period of 2019.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 237 tons of hazelnuts worth $1.2 million to Georgia during the first eight months of 2019.

During the reporting period, 578,100 tons of ferrous metals and their products worth $607.5 million were imported to Azerbaijan.

By comparison, 564,200 tons of ferrous metals and their products worth $645.9 million were imported to the country in the same period last year.

Likewise, 5,386 cars worth $58.5 million were imported to Azerbaijan in August 2020. Of them, 7 cars are designed for transportation of 10 and more people, 5,027 are mainly passenger cars, 345 are cars for cargo transportation and 7 are cars for special purpose.

Earlier it was reported that during the reporting period, production in textile, clothes, leather and footwear industries amounted to AZN 314.6 million($185M). Thus, there was an increased in production of clothing by 32 percent, and in textile industry by 4.7 percent, compared to the same period of 2019. In the meantime, production in leather and footwear industries decreased by 6.3 percent.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s export of non-oil and gas products amounted to $1.03 billion during the period of January-July 2020. The top three importers of non-oil products from Azerbaijan during the reporting period include Italy, which accounts for 32.1 percent from the total import, Turkey with 18.7 percent and Russia with 4.7 percent.

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $16.5 billion during the period of January-August 2020. The value of export amounted to $9.8 billion or 59.6 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $6.6 billion or 40.4 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $3.1 billion.

