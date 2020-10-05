By Ayya Lmahamad

Azeraluminium LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and German Achenbach Buschhütten company have signed a preliminary agreement on further expansion of aluminum production in Azerbaijan, Day.az has reported.

The agreement envisages further expansion of aluminum production in the country, diversification of opportunities for sales of its products and application of the latest technologies in production.

As a result of cooperation between two companies it will be possible to produce aluminum products based on the latest technologies, which in turn, will increase the range of sales.

Moreover, it will be possible to increase production by 50,000 tons in addition to the original volume of aluminum production, and to achieve higher quality products at the level of world quality standards.

Furthermore, due to the advanced manufacturing process of aluminum alloys, these materials can be used in major industries such as packaging, automotive, shipbuilding, aviation, defense, construction and telecommunications.

It should be noted that new and modern production process, presented by Achenbach Buschgutten is applied at the enterprises all over the world, which allows to increase significantly the advantage in technologies, sales and competitive conditions.

The next stage is to develop a detailed feasibility study of the project by engaging an international level consulting company to determine the effectiveness of the project and provide funding from major global investors.

Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC was established by the Decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic dated November 6, 2017.

