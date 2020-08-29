“Kabinetim” app topped the list of the most-downloaded programs in Azerbaijan.

Aiming to provide its users with endless capabilities of the modern technologies, Azercell has significantly expanded the range of digital products since the beginning of this year.

Notably, compared to the previous year, the number of subscribers using Azercell’s Digital Solutions increased by 35% reaching 500 000, and this figure continues to grow.

Azercell’s Kabinetim app which allows the subscribers to control the number, top-up and track balance, order, update or change data packages, activate and deactivate some services, was identified as one of the most-downloaded programs in “Business” Category in Azerbaijan. Thus, Kabinetim mobile application used by more than 270 000 subscribers takes the lead in “App Store” and “Playstore” statistics.

From the first months of the lockdown applied due to COVID-19 pandemic, Azercell has not only enriched the range of digital solutions but also offered various discount campaigns for subscribers in order to enable them spend their time effectively in social isolation. Thus, all music lovers benefited from unlimited use of the service by joining the monthly package in Azercell's "Zvuk" without any additional payment for mobile internet. At present, along with foreign music tracks, a large amount of Azerbaijani music of various genres has been uploaded to the Zvuk mobile application.

Azercell also presented Busuu, a worldwide popular platform for learning 12 foreign languages, for its subscribers with 50% discounts. On June, 1 The International Children’s Protection Day, Azercell distributed 6-month free codes for “Busuu” language learning app to the children from low-income families, children with disabilities, and autism syndrome, as well as children of war martyrs.

BluTV, which provides an opportunity to enjoy favorite series on smartphones, and NNTV, allowing to watch more than 200 of the world's top-rated channels, are among the most popular programs for the time spent by the users on the apps. By subscribing to NNTV's new Sports package, sports fans can watch the most popular matches and competitions. Besides, NNTV Kids bundle includes popular channels such as Disney, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon HD, TRT Cocuk, Detskiy Mir, Karusel, Discovery Channel HD. Various channels offered in the bundle allows children to have both fun and education.

You may easily subscribe to digital services offered by Azercell via "Kabinetim" self-service application. For more information, please visit www.azercell.com/az/

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz