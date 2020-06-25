By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 145,740 taxpayers affected by COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, have applied for state support, the Ministry of Economy reported on June 24.

As of June 23, a total of 145,740 taxpayers applied to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan for financial support, including 28,709 taxpayers affected by the coronavirus pandemic for the payment of a certain part of the salary to employees and 117,031 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

As part of the payment of part of salaries to employees, applications from 24,492 entrepreneurs covering 210,152 employees have been reviewed and approved.

To date, the volume of financial support on the approved appeals amounted to AZN 96.28 million ($56.63M), of which the funds envisaged for payment on the second stage amounted to AZN 48.14 million ($28,31M).

As of June 23, the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance has ensured payment of AZN 92.54 million ($54,43M) for the salary of 205,137 employees of 24,017 taxpayers.

As part of the program to provide financial support to private (micro) entrepreneurs, 117,031 taxpayers' requests were received, out of which 109,283 were examined and approved.

The volume of financial support on the approved appeals is AZN 62.91 million ($37.01M).

As of June 23, State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance ensured transfer of AZN 62.68 million ($36.87M) to the bank accounts of 105,052 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

It should be noted that the results of applications under the financial support program and notifications on transfer of funds to bank accounts are sent to electronic offices of taxpayers in the Internet tax inspection (www.e-taxes.gov.az) and mobile phones in the form of SMS. In case of any questions, people can contact the call center "195" of the State Tax Service and the local tax authorities where they are registered.

